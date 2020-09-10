0.4 mln olive trees to be planted in Balochistan this year

About 0.4 million olive trees would be planted in Balochistan during the current year to promote low water-consuming farming, aimed to fight water scarcity in the provinc

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2020 ) :About 0.4 million olive trees would be planted in Balochistan during the current year to promote low water-consuming farming, aimed to fight water scarcity in the province.

The Balochistan Agriculture Research Institute (BARI) would plant 221,000 olive saplings while remaining would be planted by Balochistan Agriculture Research and Development Centre in province as part of its upcoming low water consuming project.

Talking to APP, BARI Director General Juma Khan Tareen said, "it will also provide farmers an alternative crop which will help in bringing prosperity to the backward areas." He added that the saplings of olive trees were being imported from Spain and would be awarded to the farmers free of cost for their economic development.

The province has also been working to produce the saplings of olive trees in its own nurseries. For extraction of olive oil, plants were being established in various cities of the province.

The DG said that the BARI has started training programmes for farmers and landowners of the province on modern farming methods.

He said, "Cultivation of the 400,000 olive plants will be done on 4,000 acres to resist climate change issue besides introducing a good source of income for the poor farmers of the province.

He said that it was a top priority of BARI to make barren land cultivable for the promotion of livestock and agriculture sector in the province.

Tareen said that this new initiative would help generate revenue for the province, besides bringing large areas of barren land under cultivation.

The local farmers, appreciating the plant distribution process, said such initiatives were imperative to alleviate unemployment in the province, besides ensuring involvement of lower middle class in the country development.

They praised the BARI for ensuring transparency in plants distribution process in the province.