10 Factories Seized, Rs 20 Mln Fine Imposed: Secy Agriculture

Sat 14th September 2019 | 08:30 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2019 ) :Secretary Agriculture Punjab Ali Arshad said that ten pesticides and fertilizer factories were seized for producing spurious fertilizers and pesticides and imposed a total fine of Rs 20 million on the owners during last three months.

Addressing the Kissan convention here at Citrus Research Institute Sargodha (CRIS), the secretary said the menace of spurious pesticides and fertilizers would be eradicated in next few months and strict action would be taken against the traders involved in the practice.

He said that during a crack down, the Task Force had also recovered fake medicines and fertilizers worth Rs 500 million from the factories.

He further said that Pakistan was collecting over 76% GDP from agricultural of the total, adding that the progress of farmer was actually the progress of the country.

Director Agriculture Extension Ramzan Niazi, Director CRIS Nawaz Maiken, President Kinnow Growers Association Hamid Saleem Waraich, Chairman Kissan board Mohsin Warraich, officials of agriculture departments and farmers attended the convention.

More Stories From Agriculture

