10 Farmers Selected For Wheat Production Competition

Sumaira FH Published April 12, 2023 | 09:18 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2023 ) :The Agriculture department has selected 10 farmers from tehsils for final wheat production competition at district level.

A spokesman of Agriculture department said here on Wednesday that more than 1500 applications were received for wheat competition in Faisalabad. Therefore, the Deputy Commissioner constituted committees which checked wheat crops at tehsil level. After scrutiny, wheat crops of 10 farmers were selected from tehsils for final competition of wheat production at district level in Faisalabad.

In this connection, a meeting was held in the office of Deputy Director Agriculture (Extension) here in which Deputy Director Agriculture (Extension Chaudhry Khalid Mehmood, Additional Deputy Director General Saeed Ahmad Manj, Deputy Director Crop Reporting Services Ejaz Ahmad, Assistant Director Information & Films Muhammad Ishaq Lashari, progressive farmer Mian Rehan-ul-Haq and others were also present.

The meeting discussed various matters and announced that first position holder farmers of wheat production competition would be awarded a cash prize of Rs.300,000 whereas second and third position holders would get Rs.200,000 and Rs.100,000 respectively.

