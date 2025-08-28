100% Pakistani soils experiencing nitrogen deficiency: Dr Javaid

(@FahadShabbir)

Ayub Agricultural Research Institute (AARI) Wheat Department Chief Scientist Dr. Javaid Ahmad has said that nitrogen deficiency has been recorded in 100 percent Pakistan’s soils while 50 percent soils are deficient in boron

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2025) Ayub Agricultural Research Institute (AARI) Wheat Department Chief Scientist Dr. Javaid Ahmad has said that nitrogen deficiency has been recorded in 100 percent Pakistan’s soils while 50 percent soils are deficient in boron.

Addressing the participants at a Farmers’ Day organized at AARI to highlight the significance of Boron-Coated Urea, he said that according to modern research conducted by agricultural scientists of Soil Chemistry & Environmental Sciences Department AARI Faisalabad, the use of Boron-Coated Urea can enhance crop yield by 10 percent and reduce ammonia losses to the atmosphere by an average of 35 percent.

He said that agriculture and livestock are backbone of Pakistan’s economy and providing livelihood to 70 percent of the population in addition to contributing 25 percent to foreign exchange earnings.

Chief Scientist Dr. Abid Niaz informed the participants that improving soil fertility and increasing organic matter is vital for sustaining productivity and combating climate change. He said that the promotion of wheat, cotton, rice, maize, sugarcane, oilseeds, fruits, and vegetables in Punjab is essential for ensuring national food security. He further said that agri scientists are playing a pioneering role in making agriculture more profitable and securing the national food system.

Principal Scientist Dr. Qudsia Nazir, Senior Scientists Dr.

Sajid Mahmood, Dr. Afra Saleem, and Dr. Aftab Ahmad said that available resources are being utilized to achieve higher crop productivity. They lauded the joint efforts of agricultural scientists and private fertilizer companies in the development of Boron-Coated Urea and said that such public-private partnerships could reduce rural poverty and open new avenues for economic growth.

Private sector representative Imran Ahmad said that collaborative efforts are bringing modern production technologies to the farmers’ doorstep.

Renowned agricultural scientist Dr. Akhtar Hussain said that optimum crop growth requires a soil pH between 5.5 and 7.0 with an ideal temperature range of 25°C to 35°C. He advised the farmers to prefer fertile loamy soils with higher organic matter for successful crop cultivation.

Senior Scientist Dr. Irfan-ul-Haq said that the use of Zinc and Iron Fortified fertilizers and bio-fertilizers can significantly reduce annual input costs while enhancing per-acre yield, ultimately increasing farmers’ income.

Principal Scientists Dr. Aleem Sarwar, Hafeezullah Rafiq, Dr. Muhammad Arif, Dr. Zia Chishti, Dr. Samreen Sadiq, Dr. Hina Javaid, Ana Aslam, Dr. Abdul Majeed, as well as Director Agricultural Information Dr. Asif Ali and Deputy Director Agricultural Information Muhammad Ishaq Lashari along with progressive farmers and agricultural experts were also present on the occasion.