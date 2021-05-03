UrduPoint.com
100 Wheat Bags Seized In Faisalabad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 03rd May 2021 | 02:49 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2021 ) :Assistant Commissioner Jaranwala Zainul Abideen seized 100 wheat bags from a godown.

A spokesman for the local administration said on Monday that AC Jaranwala along with police conducted a raid in Buchiana and found 100 wheat bags stored in a godown illegally.

The team took wheat bags into custody and shifted them to wheat procurement center.

The godown has been sealed. Further action against the godown owner was under process.

