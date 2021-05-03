100 Wheat Bags Seized In Faisalabad
Assistant Commissioner Jaranwala Zainul Abideen seized 100 wheat bags from a godown
A spokesman for the local administration said on Monday that AC Jaranwala along with police conducted a raid in Buchiana and found 100 wheat bags stored in a godown illegally.
The team took wheat bags into custody and shifted them to wheat procurement center.
The godown has been sealed. Further action against the godown owner was under process.