UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

101 Kanal Agri, Commercial Land Retrieved

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sat 13th February 2021 | 04:00 PM

101 Kanal agri, commercial land retrieved

District administration have retrieved 95 kanal agriculture and six kanal commercial state land from grabbers and demolished illegal constructions during an operation launched here on Saturday

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2021 ) :District administration have retrieved 95 kanal agriculture and six kanal commercial state land from grabbers and demolished illegal constructions during an operation launched here on Saturday.

In line with special directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Engineer Amjad Shoaib Taree, the Assistant Commissioner Kot Addu Fayyaz Ali alongwith police and other concerned officers launched an operation at Bait Utera.

The team retrieved 95 kanal agriculture and six kanal commercial state land worth Rs millions from the grabbers and demolished various illegal constructions from the retrieved land.

Speaking on the occasion, AC Fayyaz Ali said grabbers were using the state land illegally for commercial and agriculture purpose.

He said crackdowns were being launched against grabbers without any discrimination under the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar.

He added that every inch of state land would be retrieved from the land grabbers.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Prime Minister Police Chief Minister Punjab Agriculture Taree Kot Addu From Million Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Advisory for growers of melon cultivation

3 minutes ago

CCP imposes fine Rs 150m on Reckitt Benckiser for ..

15 minutes ago

TECNO brightens the day for Lahore with its fun-fi ..

17 minutes ago

Auqaf deptt retrieves precious land after six deca ..

4 minutes ago

Man shot dead in North Waziristan

4 minutes ago

Patwari arrested for taking bribe

30 minutes ago

More Stories From Agriculture

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.