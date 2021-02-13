101 Kanal agri, commercial land retrieved

District administration have retrieved 95 kanal agriculture and six kanal commercial state land from grabbers and demolished illegal constructions during an operation launched here on Saturday

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2021 ) :District administration have retrieved 95 kanal agriculture and six kanal commercial state land from grabbers and demolished illegal constructions during an operation launched here on Saturday.

In line with special directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Engineer Amjad Shoaib Taree, the Assistant Commissioner Kot Addu Fayyaz Ali alongwith police and other concerned officers launched an operation at Bait Utera.

The team retrieved 95 kanal agriculture and six kanal commercial state land worth Rs millions from the grabbers and demolished various illegal constructions from the retrieved land.

Speaking on the occasion, AC Fayyaz Ali said grabbers were using the state land illegally for commercial and agriculture purpose.

He said crackdowns were being launched against grabbers without any discrimination under the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar.

He added that every inch of state land would be retrieved from the land grabbers.