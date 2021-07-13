10,876 Kisan Cards issued in district Multan

Deputy Commissioner Multan, Ali Shehzad, on Tuesday said so far 10,876 Kisan Cards were issued to peasants and the process was continues at rapid pace

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Multan, Ali Shehzad, on Tuesday said so far 10,876 Kisan Cards were issued to peasants and the process was continues at rapid pace.

Addressing a meeting held here, the agriculture sector was improving due to farming friendly policies of the incumbent government.

The meeting was attended by officials from Agriculture Department to review overall situation of cotton crop here at DC office.

He said the government was issuing Kisan Card with an aim to offer direct subsidies to farmers. Ali Shehzad informed that 10,876 Kisan Cards were issued to farmers in district Multan.

Similarly, the process of issuance of the card was heading forward at a rapid pace. The issuance of Kisan Cards is a revolutionary step to empower farmers economically, said Ali Shehzad.

Stressing upon importance of cotton crop, the deputy commissioner stated that cotton crop was an important source to earn foreign exchange. He directed officials to impart training to farmers for improving cotton yield.

A comprehensive campaign would be launched to discourage sale of substandard pesticides and fertilizers. The persons found involve in sale of substandard pesticides would be penalized, he reiterated.

Similarly, farmers should be guided and facilitated for soil analysis to maintain health of agriculture fields, he added. On this occasion, the officials briefed the deputy commissioner about different steps taken to promote agriculture sector across the district.