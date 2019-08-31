109 power pilferers caught in South Punjab

Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) caught 109 pilferers during operations throughout South Punjab.

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2019 ) : Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) caught 109 pilferers during operations throughout South Punjab.

Mepco teams raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and Dera Ghazi Khan and detected theft of 165,000 units, the Mepco spokesman said.

A sum of over Rs 3.3 million was imposed as fine on pilferers while FIRs were got registered against six of them on charges of tampering metres etc.