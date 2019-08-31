UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

109 Power Pilferers Caught In South Punjab

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sat 31st August 2019 | 05:37 PM

109 power pilferers caught in South Punjab

Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) caught 109 pilferers during operations throughout South Punjab.

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2019 ) : Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) caught 109 pilferers during operations throughout South Punjab.

Mepco teams raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and Dera Ghazi Khan and detected theft of 165,000 units, the Mepco spokesman said.

A sum of over Rs 3.3 million was imposed as fine on pilferers while FIRs were got registered against six of them on charges of tampering metres etc.

Related Topics

Multan Punjab Company Fine Dera Ghazi Khan Bahawalnagar Khanewal Muzaffargarh Rahimyar Khan Vehari Million Sahiwal

Recent Stories

34 booked over water theft in Sargodha

3 minutes ago

Valuables worth Rs 2.4m looted in D G Khan

3 minutes ago

Cloudy weather with light rain likely in Karachi

4 minutes ago

FAO trains 500 farmers, officials against locust a ..

4 minutes ago

Progress in education imperative for development: ..

4 minutes ago

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) holds o ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Agriculture

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.