10BTAP; inclusive mechanism put in place for plants' monitoring: Secretary Environ

Secretary Environment, Forests and Wildlife, Shahidullah Khan has said that work on 10 Billion Trees Afforstration Project (10 BTAP) was successfully underway in Khyber Pakthunkhwa, however, an inclusive mechanism were put in place on ground for monitoring of all plants in the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2020 ) :Secretary Environment, Forests and Wildlife, Shahidullah Khan has said that work on 10 Billion Trees Afforstration Project (10 BTAP) was successfully underway in Khyber Pakthunkhwa, however, an inclusive mechanism were put in place on ground for monitoring of all plants in the province.

He expressed these views while addressing a provincial workshop jointly organized by Performance Management Unit (PMU) of the 10 BTAP and Institute for Human Resource Development and Management Directorate here at Pakistan Forest Institute (PFI), Peshawar.

Chief Conservator of Forest Central Region, Ali Gohar Khan, Chief Conservator of Forest (CCF) Malakand Region, Niaz Ali Khan, Chief Conservator of Forest Northern Region, Azhar Ali Khan, Project Director 10 BTAP, Raees Khan, Director Human Resource, Muhammad Junaid Diyar Khan and others senior officials of the Forest Department attended the workshop.

Secretary Shahidullah Khan in his key note address said 10 BTAP was a landmark project in a green sector launched by the previous PTI Government in November 2014 to counter environmental pollution, climate change, desertification and global warming.

He said work on the mega project was smoothly underway in all divisions of KP including merged tribal districts where a comprehensive mechanism were adopted to monitor all new an old plants under standard operating procedures (SOP). He said 10 BTAP was a flagship project of PTI Government and all available resources would be utilized for achieving all set the set targets within the stipulated time.

Keeping in view of successful completion of first phase of the project, he said, 10 BTAP was extended to others provinces in 2018-19 and the remarkable successes, mechanism and procedures achieved and adopted by his department was now being followed in others federating units of Pakistan.

He said Forest Department KP was ready to help provide technical assistance to others provinces in successful execution of 10 BTAP and in this connection several meetings with senior officials of forest departments of others provinces were held and expertises were shared.

The Secretary Environment reiterated that no one would be allowed to cut trees illicitly and strict action was being taken against timber smugglers and forest offenders.

Punishment and reward system has been introduced in the department and officials showing good performance would be encouraged whereas strict disciplinary action would be taken against corrupt and inefficient officials, he maintained.

Shahidullah Khan directed the officers and field staff to make the monitoring system of plants more effective and maintain record of each and every plant besides adopt strict observance to SOPs.

Like others SAARC countries, Pakistan is also vulnerable to climate change due to its geographical placement and is facing looming threats of water scarcity and food security due to changing patterns of weather, floods, deforestation, drought and desertification.

The adverse effects of climate change could be witnessed from floods of 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013 and 2014 in the country's different areas besides worst drought during 1999-2003, two cyclones in Karachi and Gwadar coast in 2008, increased incidences of landslides, avalanches and Glacier Lake Outburst Floods (GOLFs) in the northern areas of Pakistan.

Project Director 10 BTAP, Raees Khan told APP that to counter all these challenges and honour commitment made with international organizations by Pakistan, the previous PTI government has devised and implemented inclusive Green Growth Initiative (GGI) focusing on six main sectors including forestry, protected areas and national parks, clean energy, climate resilience, water & sanitation and waste management.

Capitalizing on GGI, he said an ambitious BTAP has been launched in November 2014 under which a record one billion and 28 crores (1.28billion) plants were successfully planted during 2014-17 in KP.

As a result, more than 10 new jungles including mega Ghari Chandan in Peshawar which is bigger than Changa Manga besides in DI Khan and others districts were raised providing breeding grounds for wildlife and migratory birds.

He said BTAP is the 4th biggest initiative in green sector worldwide after China, India, and Ethiopia and first in Pakistan, which has enhanced the forest covered area of KP to record 26.6pc in 2017 from 20.3pc in 2013, registering 6.3 percent significant increase and efforts were underway to enhance it up to 30pc by 2023.

Raees Khan said over 196 million saplings of different species were planted during last two years under 10 BTAP in KP and around 150 million plants was ready for plantation.

He said technical and field staff for 10 BTAP has been recruited for successful monitoring, planning and evolution of afforstration programs in the province.

Work on Ecotourism Policy (EC) has been initiated and a concept paper prepared for establishment of Recreational Parks (RP) to convert a bigger chunk of plantations of Ghari Chandan and Mattani Azakhel forests for promotion of ecotourism. A new concept for creation of Knowledge Parks (KP) has been introduced and accordingly one such park has already been established at Kata Kanre in Kohat.

As many as 2,060 village development committees and 200 women organizations were formed for effective supervision of whopping plantations besides environmental clubs at educational institutions.

The others speakers underlined the need for use of tube-wells besides storing of rains' water and utalization of other sources for watering of new plants. The speakers said plantation was an easiest way to counter climate change challenges and cooperation of masses were imperative to make Pakistan lush green.