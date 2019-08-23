10m fruit saplings to be planted during Monsoon tree plantation drive in AJK

(@FahadShabbir)

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2019 ) : AJK Chief Secretary Muthar Niaz Rana Friday planted a sapling at Jalalabad Garden as part of the tree plantation drive currently underway in the State's metropolis.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Secretary said that ten million saplings of fruit bearing trees would be provided to the state under Federal government's Green Pakistan project.

He said that federal government had approved Green Pakistan development project under which ten million saplings of the fruit trees costing over 1.5 billion rupees would be provided to the AJK farmers in next three years.

He said variety of fruit trees such as Apple, pomegranate, cherry, walnut, pear, apricot, plum, mango, guava and others would be provided free of cost annually to the AJK farmers to build their economic condition.

Muthar Niaz Rana further said 50,000 saplings would also be planted at 46 kilometer land around Kharri and Upper Jehlum Canals to reduce environmental pollution beside producing local fruits and strengthening economy.

The Chief Secretary expressed hope that successful completion of "Green Pakistan Program" would also promote agri-tourism in the state.