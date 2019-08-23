UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

10m Fruit Saplings To Be Planted During Monsoon Tree Plantation Drive In AJK

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 24 seconds ago Fri 23rd August 2019 | 09:48 PM

10m fruit saplings to be planted during Monsoon tree plantation drive in AJK

AJK Chief Secretary Muthar Niaz Rana Friday planted a sapling at Jalalabad Garden as part of the tree plantation drive currently underway in the State's metropolis

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2019 ) :AJK Chief Secretary Muthar Niaz Rana Friday planted a sapling at Jalalabad Garden as part of the tree plantation drive currently underway in the State's metropolis.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Secretary said that ten million saplings of fruit bearing trees would be provided to the state under Federal government's Green Pakistan project.

He said that federal government had approved Green Pakistan development project under which ten million saplings of the fruit trees costing over 1.5 billion rupees would be provided to the AJK farmers in next three years.

He said variety of fruit trees such as Apple, pomegranate, cherry, walnut, pear, apricot, plum, mango, guava and others would be provided free of cost annually to the AJK farmers to build their economic condition.

Muthar Niaz Rana further said 50,000 saplings would also be planted at 46 kilometer land around Kharri and Upper Jehlum Canals to reduce environmental pollution beside producing local fruits and strengthening economy.

The Chief Secretary expressed hope that successful completion of "Green Pakistan Program" would also promote agri-tourism in the state.

Related Topics

Pakistan Jalalabad Mango Azad Jammu And Kashmir Apple Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Million

Recent Stories

Haji Mohammad Amin passes away

18 seconds ago

Iran's Zarif praises Macron nuclear crisis suggest ..

20 seconds ago

Repeal of Article-370 scrapped Maharaja's deal wit ..

49 minutes ago

Syria regime forces surround Turkish army post: mo ..

21 seconds ago

Armed Forces Likely to Be Sent to Fight Amazon Rai ..

23 seconds ago

US Stock Market Nosedives After Trump Threatens to ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Agriculture

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.