11 Agri Projects Worth Rs45bn Approved From Federal Govt: Minister

Sumaira FH Published May 13, 2022 | 05:10 PM

Provincial Minister for Agriculture and Livestock, Mohibullah Khan on Friday said that 11 agriculture and livestock projects worth Rs45 billion have been approved from Federal Government for increasing milk and meat production besides ensuring autarky in food services

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2022 ) :Provincial Minister for Agriculture and Livestock, Mohibullah Khan on Friday said that 11 agriculture and livestock projects worth Rs45 billion have been approved from Federal Government for increasing milk and meat production besides ensuring autarky in food services.

He said Rs30 billion projects were launched with an assistance of the Federal Government for provision of irrigation water to agriculture lands.

Addressing a farmers convention, the Minister said that only 25,000 watercourses were constructed in last 70 years and efforts was underway to increase its construction to 50,000 watercourses during present Govt tenure.

Besides introduction of KP's first ever food security policy and increasing meat and milk production under the National Agriculture Emergency Program, he said 1,200 livestock farms benefited from the Calf Fattening and Save the Calf projects.

Besides establishment of veterinary dispensaries and provision of free animal vaccines, he said a veterinary university was established and veterinary census were held in KP for the first time.

The convention was also addressed by former Federal Minister Murad Saeed and Secretary Agriculture Muhammad Israr Khan.

Asif Awan, President Livestock Farmers Welfare Association KP and others speakers appreciated KP Government efforts for uplift of agriculture and livestock sectors and assured full support to Agriculture and Livestock Department.

