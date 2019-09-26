UrduPoint.com
11 PSDP Projects In Agriculture Sector To Be Launched Next Month: Minister

Thu 26th September 2019 | 06:58 PM

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Agriculture and Livestock Mohibullah Khan Thursday that under national agriculture emergency program, the provincial government would launch 11 PSDP development projects next month

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2019 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Agriculture and Livestock Mohibullah Khan Thursday that under national agriculture emergency program, the provincial government would launch 11 PSDP development projects next month.

He said this while preside over a meeting here to review PSDP projects where Secretary Agriculture and Livestock Israr Khan, Chief Planning Officer Agriculture Muntazir Shah, DG Agriculture and Livestock and Focal Person Agriculture department Dr Sher Muhammad, Director Fisheries and others.

The projects would include improvement of water channels, various projects of water preservation in KP, construction of small and medium dams in arid areas and extension of command areas, increase in wheat, rice, edible oil production in KP, promotion of sugarcane crop, poultry and cattle farming and other projects.

Addressing the meeting, the Minister said the Federal and provincial governments are paying due attention to agriculture sector therefore the offices concerned should have to work honestly and with dedication to complete all the developments project within in stipulated time.

He further advised them to bring the problems into his notice in smooth execution of the development projects so that those could be removed or addressed without any delay.

