110 livestock check posts setup for Eid ul Azha

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2021 ) :The Khyber Pakthunkhwa Agriculture and Livestock Department has setup 110 check posts to prevent spread of viral infections at cattle markets for Eid ul Azha.

Officials in Livestock Department told APP on Tuesday that 620 officials were being deployed on these check posts to ensure that no animal carrying viral infection could enter the cattle markets being established for Eid ul Azha.

Spray on 122,859 animals, 6,238 cattle farms' fences and vehicles have been conducted with the assistance of 26 mobile vehicles, they told.

They advised the people not to bring children to cattle markets and use safety gloves during sacrifice of the animals besides adopting all precautionary measures to keep themselves and loved one safe from coronavirus and livestock communicable diseases.