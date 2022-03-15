1150 fertilizer bags recovered from seed mill

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2022 ) :The district administration here on Tuesday launched crackdown against fertilizer hoarders and seized 1150 fertilizer bags from a seed mill situated at Vehari Multan road.

Assistant Commissioner along with police and Agriculture Department teams raided on a tip off and recovered 1150 fertilizer bags which was used to hide for black marketing.

Speaking on this occasion, the AC said that the seized fertilizer would be sold to the farmers on controlled rates.

He said that strict monitoring of supply chain of fertilizer was being ensured as per the directions of Deputy Commissioner Amir Karim Khan.