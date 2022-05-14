1,200 bags urea seized

Assistant Commissioner (AC) Tandlianwala Nauman Ali has recovered 1,200 bags of urea from fertilizer hoarders

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2022 ) :Assistant Commissioner (AC) Tandlianwala Nauman Ali has recovered 1,200 bags of urea from fertilizer hoarders.

A spokesman for local administration said on Saturday that the AC, on a tip-off, conducted surprise checking of various godowns of fertilizer dealers in Chak 416-GB and recovered more than 1,200 bags of urea fertilizer which was stored illegally to sell it in the black for minting money.

The AC Tandlianwala sealed godowns premises. Further action against hoarders was under way, spokesman added.