1,305,398 Acres Land Brought Under Wheat Crop Cultivation In Division

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 26th November 2020 | 05:20 PM

1,305,398 acres land brought under wheat crop cultivation in division

As many as 1,305,398 acres land has been brought under wheat crop cultivation in the division which is 65.20 per cent of the total set target

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2020 ) :As many as 1,305,398 acres land has been brought under wheat crop cultivation in the division which is 65.20 per cent of the total set target.

Director Agriculture Ch Abdul Hameed said here Thursday that the set target of wheat crop cultivation for the current year was over 2 million acres for the division of which 1,305,304 acres had been brought under cultivation.

He hoped that wheat cultivation would be completed by December 10.

He said that training sessions of farmers about approved varieties of wheat seeds, use of fertilizer, preparation of soil etc continued and 87 field teams of the agriculture department were engaged in 2,157 villages ofthe division.

He advised farmer to complete wheat cultivation before end of the current month.

