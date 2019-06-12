UrduPoint.com
133 Held For Selling Substandard Pesticides, Fertilizers In Multan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 17 minutes ago Wed 12th June 2019 | 05:37 PM

133 held for selling substandard pesticides, fertilizers in Multan

Agriculture Task Force arrested 133 dealers for selling substandard pesticides and fertilizers across the province

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2019 ) : Agriculture Task Force arrested 133 dealers for selling substandard pesticides and fertilizers across the province.

According to Assistant Director agriculture department Naveed Asmat Kohloon, the Task Force raided at 166 places and recovered substandard pesticides and fertilizers worth Rs 27 million.

Similarly, a total of 544 FIRs were registered during the crack down, he said.

He urged the masses to identify sellers of fake pesticides and fertilizers and send message at additional secretary agriculture task force cell number 0300-2955539. He assured that strict action would be initiated against the outlaws.

