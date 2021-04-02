14 wheat procurement centres start working

District administration has made 14 wheat procurement centres functional across the district here on Friday

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2021 ) :District administration has made 14 wheat procurement centres functional across the district here on Friday.

In line with special directives of Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, the wheat procurement centres have been made functional under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi.

The district administration has fixed 2.3 million bags as wheat procurement target. He said that provincial government has imposed ban on privately wheat purchase, stocking and inter-district transportation.

The DC Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi said that only 1,000 kg wheat would be allowed for domestic use only. The wheat procurement centres have started receiving application for gunny bags.

He said the government has announced Rs 1800 per mound as wheat support price. He urged farmers to sell their wheat at procurement centres instead of selling to middle man. He said food grain department would purchase wheat at Kabirwala and PASCO at Mian Channu.