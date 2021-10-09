1,500 poultry units distributed in Faisalabad division

The Livestock Department has distributed 1,500 poultry units in all the four districts of the division during the last one month

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2021 ) :The Livestock Department has distributed 1,500 poultry units in all the four districts of the division during the last one month.

Director Livestock Dr Ashfaq Anjum said here on Saturday,400 poultry units were distributed among farmers in Faisalabad district,400 poultry comprising 2400 birds were distributed in district Jhang, 300 poultry units in district Toba Tek Singh,450 units were given in Chiniot.

He said that each poultry unit comprises 5 hens and 1 cock was being provided to farmers at the rate of Rs 1140 per unit.