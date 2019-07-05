UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

16.82 % Rice Cultivation Target Achieved

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 05th July 2019 | 11:46 PM

16.82 % rice cultivation target achieved

The Agriculture department has achieved 16.82 percent rice cultivation target in Faisalabad division

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2019 ) :The Agriculture department has achieved 16.82 percent rice cultivation target in Faisalabad division.

A spokesman told APP on Friday that the department had fixed a target of 447,570 acres for rice cultivation in four districts of Faisalabad division and uptill now rice crops were sown over 75,303 acres of land in the division which is equal to 16.

82 percent of the target.

The field staff has accelerated the efforts to convince the farmers for cultivating rice crops at maximum space of their lands and its target would be achieved by July 31, he added.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Agriculture July

Recent Stories

Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan takes oath as provincial m ..

1 minute ago

IESCO issues power suspension programme

1 minute ago

IESCO issues schedule for holding open 'Katcharies ..

1 minute ago

Govt pursuing vision of peaceful, enlightened Paki ..

1 minute ago

US-Russia Nuke Confrontation in Heart of Europe In ..

4 minutes ago

IMF to Grant Argentina $5.4Bln After Fourth Review ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Agriculture

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.