16.82 % rice cultivation target achieved

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2019 ) :The Agriculture department has achieved 16.82 percent rice cultivation target in Faisalabad division.

A spokesman told APP on Friday that the department had fixed a target of 447,570 acres for rice cultivation in four districts of Faisalabad division and uptill now rice crops were sown over 75,303 acres of land in the division which is equal to 16.

82 percent of the target.

The field staff has accelerated the efforts to convince the farmers for cultivating rice crops at maximum space of their lands and its target would be achieved by July 31, he added.