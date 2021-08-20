UrduPoint.com

17 Mobile Veterinary Dispensaries Functional

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 20th August 2021 | 02:32 PM

17 mobile veterinary dispensaries functional

As many as 17 mobile veterinary dispensaries were functional in the division to provide treatment facilities to cattle heads at door steps

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2021 ) :As many as 17 mobile veterinary dispensaries were functional in the division to provide treatment facilities to cattle heads at door steps.

Livestock Director Dr Ashfaq Ahmed said here on Friday that 5 dispensaries were functional in district Faisalabad, 4 in Toba Tek Singh, 3 in Chiniot and 5 in Jhang.

The staff was visiting each village according to prescribed schedule and route map and providing treatment facilities to livestock, he added.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Mobile Chiniot Jhang Toba Tek Singh

Recent Stories

India reports over 36,000 new COVID-19 cases

India reports over 36,000 new COVID-19 cases

8 minutes ago
 Russia's Satellite-Powered Orion Drone to Operate ..

Russia's Satellite-Powered Orion Drone to Operate Maiden Flight in Winter - Deve ..

6 minutes ago
 Elon Musk says Tesla's robot will make physical wo ..

Elon Musk says Tesla's robot will make physical work a 'choice'

6 minutes ago
 Output of injections increase 20.12% in FY 2020-21 ..

Output of injections increase 20.12% in FY 2020-21

6 minutes ago
 Baji Bomastic and Yashraj produce amusing new shor ..

Baji Bomastic and Yashraj produce amusing new short travel video

58 minutes ago
 Govt starts special vaccination drive for students ..

Govt starts special vaccination drive for students going abroad: Nausheen Hamid

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Agriculture

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.