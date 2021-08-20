17 mobile veterinary dispensaries functional

As many as 17 mobile veterinary dispensaries were functional in the division to provide treatment facilities to cattle heads at door steps

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2021 ) :As many as 17 mobile veterinary dispensaries were functional in the division to provide treatment facilities to cattle heads at door steps.

Livestock Director Dr Ashfaq Ahmed said here on Friday that 5 dispensaries were functional in district Faisalabad, 4 in Toba Tek Singh, 3 in Chiniot and 5 in Jhang.

The staff was visiting each village according to prescribed schedule and route map and providing treatment facilities to livestock, he added.