170 veterinary dispensaries being setup for livestock services in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkkhwa government has decided to setup 120 civil veterinary dispensaries in settled areas and 50 veterinary centers in newly merged districts to provide treatment and diagnostic facilities to livestock across the province.

The total cost on 120 veterinary dispensaries is Rs 600 million in which over 600,000 animals will be given diagnostic and medical treatment facilities in next three years.

Similarly, 50 veterinary centers will be established in merged districts with an estimated cost of Rs 490 million.

An official of Livestock and Diary Development Department said that more veterinary centers were being setup with an aim to increase livestock milk and meats productivity and breeding, besides providing diagnostic facilities to poultry and livestock owners.

He said that these new veterinary dispensaries were part of the provincial government's efforts to strengthen capacities and improve livestock services in merged districts.

These labs are equipped with diagnostic tools and storage facilities of vaccines for long time, he said.

He said a comprehensive policy has been finalized to further strengthen livestock and agriculture sector through local and foreign investment.

The government is encouraging and facilitating investors to invest in all potential sectors including livestock.