17.37 % Rice Cultivation Target Achieved
Sumaira FH 18 seconds ago Tue 09th July 2019 | 09:42 PM
The agriculture department has achieved 17.37 percent rice cultivation target in Faisalabad division
According to a spokesman of agriculture department, the department had fixed a target of 447,570 acres for rice cultivation target in four districts of Faisalabad division and up till now rice crops were sown over 77,735 acres of land in the division which is equal to 17.
37 percent of the target.
The field staff has accelerated the efforts to convince the farmers for cultivating rice crops at maximum space of their lands and its target would be achieved by July 31, he added.