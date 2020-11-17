UrduPoint.com
1.8 Mln Saplings Planted Across Division During 2019-20

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 17th November 2020 | 02:04 PM

Under ten billion tree tsunami project, the forest department in collaboration with the irrigation department planted over 1.8 million saplings across division during 2019-20

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2020 ) :Under ten billion tree tsunami project, the forest department in collaboration with the irrigation department planted over 1.8 million saplings across division during 2019-20.

Divisional Director Forest Wajih Uddin while talking to APP here on Tuesday that over 1.2 million saplings were planted on 779 miles of canals and 485.95 acres of land in district Faisalabad.

According to breakup, 568,196 saplings were planted alongside 682 miles long embankments of canals,while the irrigation department planted 70,422 saplings alongside 97 miles canals. 588,000 saplings have been planted over 485.95 acres of land in the district.

Overall 600,806 saplings were sown in district Toba Tek Singh.220,745 saplings were planted on 265 miles canals by the forest department while the irrigation department planted 176,781 plants alongside 243.5 miles and 203,280 saplings over 280 acres of land.

