184,000 Metric Ton Wheat Procurement Target Set For Multan District

Muhammad Irfan 1 hour ago Wed 31st March 2021 | 03:27 PM

184,000 metric ton wheat procurement target set for Multan district

Food department has set 184,000 metric ton wheat procurement target for the district as gunny bags distribution process will start from April 4

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2021 ) :Food department has set 184,000 metric ton wheat procurement target for the district as gunny bags distribution process will start from April 4.

District food Controller (DFC), Ahmad Javed, told APP here on Wednesday that all the arrangements for the wheat procurement drive have been finalized while 17 wheat procurement centres have set up across the district to procure wheat from growers.

He said the list for distribution of gunny bags has been finalized as 500 bags to be provided to each grower for bringing wheat at wheat procurement centres. However, he said strict check will be made on gunny bags disbursement and same quantity of collection along with wheat.

He said the wheat procurement drive will likely be started from April 15, and continue till May 31, as wheat would be procured with Rs1,800 per mound from growers rate fixed by the government.

The DFC said all facilities including sitting place, cold water and others will be provided to growers while implementation on Covid-19 SOPs will also be ensured at wheat procurement centres.

The strict monitoring will be made for transparency and stern action will be taken over complaint received from any centre, Ahmad Javed concluded.

