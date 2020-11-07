2-day National Olive festival inaugurated

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2020 ) :Highlighting the role and importance of Olive fruit, oil and other byproducts a two-day National olive festival was kicked off at the heart of Olive Valley - Chakwal on Saturday.

Growers of Olive from parts of Baluchistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab besides scientists and International experts are participating.

Inaugurating the moot, Commissioner Rawalpindi, Muhammad Mahmood highlighted the need for involving private sector right from growing, production of products, byproducts and supply chain while the role of the government should be confined to training and policy making to achieve an ultimate success of the sector.

Recalling his role as Secretary Agriculture Punjab, he said that he had played vital role in promotion of this edible oil producing fruit.

Speaking on the occasion Chief Executive Punjab Agriculture Research Board, (PARB) Chaudary Abid Mahmood said that Pakistan would attain ataurcy in production of olive oil by 2024.

"We have been importing about 4,000 tonnes of olive oil annually to meet the national requirement", he said.

National Director Olive, Dr. Muhammad Tariq welcomed the participants and gave run down of the introduction of olive plant and its farming to oil extraction.

He said the country achieved targets in almost a decade's time out of sheer hard work and dedication.

The Center of Excellence for Olive Research and Training of Barani Agriculture Research Institution (BARI) Chakwal hosting the two-day 'National Olive Festival', to promote olive cultivation and value addition in the country.

The event is being organized in collaboration with Pakistan Oil Seed Development board.

Farmers and entrepreneurs showed their extra-virgin olive oil and other value added products in the festival.

The BARI has successfully developed a model for olive production and value chain development in Pothwar which can be adopted in other areas and regions of the country to transform various land pockets into high value agriculture areas stated Director BARANI Institute Muhammad Rafique Dogar.

Various farmers drawn from across the country participated in the competition which was adjudged by experts from Italy and Spain.

Head of Italian Mission in Pakistan Roberto Neccia and Director International Cooperation of Italy in Pakistan Emanuela Benini attended the function as special guests.