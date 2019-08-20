200,000 saplings planted in Bajaur: DFO

Divisional Forest Officer Bajaur Hayat Ali has said that about 200,000 saplings have been planted in the district during five days long 'Plant for Pakistan' tree plantation drive

BAJAUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2019 ) :Divisional Forest Officer Bajaur Hayat Ali has said that about 200,000 saplings have been planted in the district during five days long 'Plant for Pakistan ' tree plantation drive.

Talking to media here on Tuesday, Hayat Ali said that 'Plant for Pakistan' plantation campaign was successfully completed in Bajaur district and at least 200,000 trees had been planted across the districts.

Besides employees of the forest department, officials of the district administration, police, Levies force, education and agriculture departments and tribal elders have took part in the plantation drive.

He told that majority of trees were planted by the forest department while some of them was by the local community. He said that all the plants, planted in the region were very popular variety and suitable for the local environment.