UrduPoint.com

200,000 Saplings To Be Planted Under Special Plantation Campaign To Be Organized On Aug 7

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Fri 06th August 2021 | 01:19 PM

200,000 saplings to be planted under special plantation campaign to be organized on Aug 7

A mega event would be organized on Aug 7 in which a target has been set to plant a total of nearly 200,000 saplings across Rawalpindi district

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2021 ) :A mega event would be organized on Aug 7 in which a target has been set to plant a total of nearly 200,000 saplings across Rawalpindi district.

According to a district administration spokesman, on the directives of Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Syed Gulzar Hussain Shah, 'Plant for Pakistan' week was celebrated here which was kicked off on Aug 1 and saplings of different species were planted in universities, colleges, schools and other places including public sector offices.

The administration was making all-out efforts to make public and private places green so that natural environment could be restored, he said adding that all the department concerned including the Forest Department and Parks and Horticulture Authority would take part in the special plantation to be conducted on July 7.

He further said that people from all walks of life were being involved in this public welfare campaign and awareness was being spread to achieve the target.

The citizens had been urged to come forward and play a role to make 'Hur Bashar Do Shajar' plantation campaign launched on the directives of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar, a success.

Additional Deputy Commissioner, Finance and Planning Amber Gillani planted a sapling here at Viqar un Nisa Post Graduate College for women.

Desired results of the plantation campaign could not be achieved without active participation and due role of the teachers and students, she said adding that the teachers will have to become role model for others.

Tree plantation is an activity in which all the citizens can participate and play a role to improve the environment, she added.

It is need of hour to spread awareness and make people realize that in order to cope with the emerging threat of global warming, all the citizens particularly youngsters should come forward and take an active part in the plantation campaign.

The spokesman further informed that Assistant Commissioner Gujar Khan had also launched the monsoon plantation campaign by planting a sapling at Tehsil Office. Private educational institutions were also being involved in the plantation campaign, he added.

He said the Commissioner had directed the officers of the Forest Department and PHA to grow local plants in their nurseries and indigenous flora should be reinstated in order to attract their resident birds.

Meanwhile, Range Forest Officer (Extension) Chakwal Sher Afzal Raja said that Punjab government was utilizing all available resources to bring more areas under forest cover.

He said, "We will leave no public and private vacant land in the region sans forestation".

The Forest Department employees were working day and night to make the programme a success, he added.

395

Related Topics

Pakistan United Nations Chief Minister Punjab Government Of Punjab Rawalpindi Chakwal Gujar Khan July Women Post Event All From Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Athletes gave 'soul' to spectator-free Olympics, s ..

Athletes gave 'soul' to spectator-free Olympics, says Bach

32 seconds ago
 Brexit and pandemic drive UK road haulage into cri ..

Brexit and pandemic drive UK road haulage into crisis

34 seconds ago
 Kissan Convention focusing revival of cotton crop ..

Kissan Convention focusing revival of cotton crop on August 11

39 seconds ago
 KP govt calls back teaching staff working on deput ..

KP govt calls back teaching staff working on deputation

3 minutes ago
 Training Workshop to prevent cyber-harassment, net ..

Training Workshop to prevent cyber-harassment, network security held at Women Un ..

3 minutes ago
 Thai police probe death of Swiss woman found near ..

Thai police probe death of Swiss woman found near waterfall

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Agriculture

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.