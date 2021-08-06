200,000 saplings to be planted under special plantation campaign to be organized on Aug 7

(@FahadShabbir)

A mega event would be organized on Aug 7 in which a target has been set to plant a total of nearly 200,000 saplings across Rawalpindi district

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2021 ) :A mega event would be organized on Aug 7 in which a target has been set to plant a total of nearly 200,000 saplings across Rawalpindi district.

According to a district administration spokesman, on the directives of Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Syed Gulzar Hussain Shah, 'Plant for Pakistan' week was celebrated here which was kicked off on Aug 1 and saplings of different species were planted in universities, colleges, schools and other places including public sector offices.

The administration was making all-out efforts to make public and private places green so that natural environment could be restored, he said adding that all the department concerned including the Forest Department and Parks and Horticulture Authority would take part in the special plantation to be conducted on July 7.

He further said that people from all walks of life were being involved in this public welfare campaign and awareness was being spread to achieve the target.

The citizens had been urged to come forward and play a role to make 'Hur Bashar Do Shajar' plantation campaign launched on the directives of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar, a success.

Additional Deputy Commissioner, Finance and Planning Amber Gillani planted a sapling here at Viqar un Nisa Post Graduate College for women.

Desired results of the plantation campaign could not be achieved without active participation and due role of the teachers and students, she said adding that the teachers will have to become role model for others.

Tree plantation is an activity in which all the citizens can participate and play a role to improve the environment, she added.

It is need of hour to spread awareness and make people realize that in order to cope with the emerging threat of global warming, all the citizens particularly youngsters should come forward and take an active part in the plantation campaign.

The spokesman further informed that Assistant Commissioner Gujar Khan had also launched the monsoon plantation campaign by planting a sapling at Tehsil Office. Private educational institutions were also being involved in the plantation campaign, he added.

He said the Commissioner had directed the officers of the Forest Department and PHA to grow local plants in their nurseries and indigenous flora should be reinstated in order to attract their resident birds.

Meanwhile, Range Forest Officer (Extension) Chakwal Sher Afzal Raja said that Punjab government was utilizing all available resources to bring more areas under forest cover.

He said, "We will leave no public and private vacant land in the region sans forestation".

The Forest Department employees were working day and night to make the programme a success, he added.

395