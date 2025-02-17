204 Livestock Assets Distributed Among Beneficiaries
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 17, 2025 | 06:04 PM
The Punjab government distributed 204 livestock assets among divorced and widowed in the district
LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2025) The Punjab government distributed 204 livestock assets among divorced and widowed in the district.
The distribution ceremony was held at the District Sports Complex Lodhran, where Additional Secretary
Admin South, Livestock Department, Farooq Qamar, Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Syed
Waseem Hassan, and Additional Director Livestock Lodhran Dr. Allah Bachaya oversaw the event.
The draw was held to distribute cattle heifers, buffalo heifers to the beneficiaries, ensuring transparency
in the process.
Speaking on the occasion, Additional Secretary Admin South Farooq Qamar highlighted the government's commitment to uplifting marginalized women. He said: “Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has allocated
a substantial budget of Rs 2 billion for the initiative, which would benefit 11,000 deserving divorced
and widowed rural women across South Punjab".
"The project is not just about providing livestock;
it’s about creating a sustainable livelihood for these women, allowing them to generate income through
milk production and livestock breeding,” he stated.
In addition to the livestock, each beneficiary will receive Rs 5,000 for the first month’s fodder expenses,
directly deposited into their Punjab Bank accounts. The initiative aimed to provide financial stability
and a dignified source of income for the women, fostering economic growth in rural communities.
