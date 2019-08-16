205,000 saplings to be planted in Sargodha on Aug 18

The district administration will celebrate August 18 as 'Plant for Pakistan Day' and a total of 205,000 saplings would be planted across district on Sunday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2019 ) :The district administration will celebrate August 18 as 'Plant for Pakistan Day' and a total of 205,000 saplings would be planted across district on Sunday

The 3.6 million population of the district should plant at least 10 to 20 plants per person on the day to provide healthy environment to the new generations, Deputy Commissioner Asia Gull told the media on Friday.

She said that all arrangements had been completed in this regard. She urged civil society to participate in the campaign for planting maximum saplings on the day.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) District Health Authority Dr Suleman said that 100,000 saplings would be planted by the health department at different public sector hospitals across the district.

CEO Education Authority Riaz Qadir said that 100,000 samplings would be planted by the education department on 'Plant for Pakistan Day'.

According to District Officer Forest Nisarul Haq, more than 500,000 samplings were available in the forest nurseries including 50,000 samplings of fruit plants.

He said that all departments could get saplings from forest department's nurseries at Jhal Chakin, 92/NB, Langarwala, Bhagtanwala, Badla, Silanwali and other places.