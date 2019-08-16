UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

205,000 Saplings To Be Planted In Sargodha On Aug 18

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 16th August 2019 | 06:48 PM

205,000 saplings to be planted in Sargodha on Aug 18

The district administration will celebrate August 18 as 'Plant for Pakistan Day' and a total of 205,000 saplings would be planted across district on Sunday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2019 ) :The district administration will celebrate August 18 as 'Plant for Pakistan Day' and a total of 205,000 saplings would be planted across district on Sunday.

The 3.6 million population of the district should plant at least 10 to 20 plants per person on the day to provide healthy environment to the new generations, Deputy Commissioner Asia Gull told the media on Friday.

She said that all arrangements had been completed in this regard. She urged civil society to participate in the campaign for planting maximum saplings on the day.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) District Health Authority Dr Suleman said that 100,000 saplings would be planted by the health department at different public sector hospitals across the district.

CEO Education Authority Riaz Qadir said that 100,000 samplings would be planted by the education department on 'Plant for Pakistan Day'.

According to District Officer Forest Nisarul Haq, more than 500,000 samplings were available in the forest nurseries including 50,000 samplings of fruit plants.

He said that all departments could get saplings from forest department's nurseries at Jhal Chakin, 92/NB, Langarwala, Bhagtanwala, Badla, Silanwali and other places.

Related Topics

Education Civil Society Pakistan Day August Sunday Media All From Asia Million

Recent Stories

Jehangir, Anees win I-Day Badminton Championship

3 minutes ago

Russian President, Indian Prime Minister to Hold T ..

3 minutes ago

Russian, Finnish Presidents Plan to Discuss Arctic ..

3 minutes ago

Tehran Considers Release of Grace 1 Tanker Victory ..

3 minutes ago

Policy of Indian rulers, main hurdle in maintainin ..

18 minutes ago

Putin Awards Hero of Russia Titles to Two Pilots W ..

18 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Agriculture

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.