21 Labs Of Ayub Agricultural Research Institute (AARI) Get Accreditation In Faisalabad

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 10th October 2019 | 01:48 PM

21 labs of Ayub Agricultural Research Institute (AARI) get accreditation in Faisalabad

Twenty one laboratories of Ayub Agricultural Research Institute (AARI) achieved ISO-17025 accreditation from Pakistan National Accreditation Council (PNAC)

Twenty one laboratories of Ayub Agricultural Research Institute (AARI) achieved ISO-17025 accreditation from Pakistan National Accreditation Council (PNAC).

This was disclosed by Director General AARI, Dr Abid Mehmood while talking to APP here Thursday.

He said that accreditation process of four more labs was in progress.

Among these 21 labs include-- biotechnology laboratory, rice technology laboratory, fiber testing laboratory, cereal technology laboratory, soil and water testing laboratory and pesticide quality control laboratories etc.

