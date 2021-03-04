21.8m saplings to be planted in South Punjab: Sec Forest

Secretary Forest South Punjab Sarfraz Hussain Magassi said that over 21.8 million saplings will be planted during spring tree-plantation drive across the South Punjab

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2021 ) :Secretary Forest South Punjab Sarfraz Hussain Magassi said that over 21.8 million saplings will be planted during spring tree-plantation drive across the South Punjab.

He expressed these views while inauguration of spring tree-plantation drive by planting sapling at Forest complex here on Thursday.

He said that the public and private sectors will jointly achieve the tree-plantation targets.

Secretary South Punjab said that the tree-plantation targets will be completed by June 30.

He directed to give priority to saplings which are according per local moisture.

Mr Sarfraz said that trees are natural source of oxygen and played vital role to keep environment pleasant.

Chief conservator South Punjab, Rana Mahmood Ahmad, divisional forest Officer Tariq Mahmood and others were present.