UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

21.8m Saplings To Be Planted In South Punjab: Sec Forest

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 04th March 2021 | 11:54 AM

21.8m saplings to be planted in South Punjab: Sec Forest

Secretary Forest South Punjab Sarfraz Hussain Magassi said that over 21.8 million saplings will be planted during spring tree-plantation drive across the South Punjab

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2021 ) :Secretary Forest South Punjab Sarfraz Hussain Magassi said that over 21.8 million saplings will be planted during spring tree-plantation drive across the South Punjab.

He expressed these views while inauguration of spring tree-plantation drive by planting sapling at Forest complex here on Thursday.

He said that the public and private sectors will jointly achieve the tree-plantation targets.

Secretary South Punjab said that the tree-plantation targets will be completed by June 30.

He directed to give priority to saplings which are according per local moisture.

Mr Sarfraz said that trees are natural source of oxygen and played vital role to keep environment pleasant.

Chief conservator South Punjab, Rana Mahmood Ahmad, divisional forest Officer Tariq Mahmood and others were present.

Related Topics

Punjab June Million

Recent Stories

Meghan Markle suggests Palace 'perpetuating falseh ..

1 minute ago

UK to fund study on 3rd dose of COVID-19 vaccine

1 minute ago

National Assembly session prorogued sine die

1 minute ago

India's COVID-19 tally rises to 11,156,923

1 minute ago

PSL 6 in danger amid fear of increasing COVID-19 c ..

16 minutes ago

PSL-6: Three more players test positive for COVID- ..

29 minutes ago

More Stories From Agriculture

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.