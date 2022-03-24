2,30,000 mt wheat procurement target set for Khanewal district

Punjab government has given target to food department for procuring 2,30,000 metric ton wheat for the district

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2022 ) :Punjab government has given target to food department for procuring 2,30,000 metric ton wheat for the district.

The food department would set-up 14 wheat procurement centres at Khanewal, Kabirwala and Jehania tehsils while PASCO would purchase 90,000 metric ton wheat in tehsil Mian Channu.

Deputy Commissioner Salman Khan expressed these views while presiding over meeting to review meeting regarding wheat procurement drive on Thursday.

DC directed departments to ensure wheat procurement targets through coordination and to launch wheat procurement drive till April 10 at any cost.

He ordered to make all necessary arrangements at wheat procurement centres to facilitate the growers.

Mr Salman said that there would be given no permission to middlemen for purchasing wheat across the district and also ban on transportation of wheat outside the district.

District Food Controller (DFC) Muhammad Ijaz said that 95,000 metric ton wheat would be procured in Tehsil Khanewal, one lac ton in Kabirwala and 35,000 metric ton wheat to be procured in tehsil Jehania.