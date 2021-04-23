UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

25% Wheat Procurement Target Achieved

Sumaira FH 10 minutes ago Fri 23rd April 2021 | 03:50 PM

25% wheat procurement target achieved

Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan Friday said that wheat procurement process was under way in different districts of the province and till now 25 per cent target had been achieved

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2021 ) :Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan Friday said that wheat procurement process was under way in different districts of the province and till now 25 per cent target had been achieved.

He said that the Punjab food Department had procured more than 800,000 metric tonnes of wheat from farmers while above 51 per cent gunny bags had also been distributed.

Aleem Khan said that wheat was being purchased at the rate of Rs 1,800 per maund, and hoped that the set target of wheat procurement would be achieved with the grace of God.

He said that the Food Department was providing the best facilities to farmers at the wheat purchase centres, and a report regarding procurement process was also being received on daily basis.

Districts of Bahawalpur and Dera Ghazi Khan divisions were taking lead in wheat procurement process, he added. Senior minister said that complaints of farmers would be solved.

