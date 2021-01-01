UrduPoint.com
3000 Liter Contaminated Milk Discarded

Sumaira FH 51 seconds ago Fri 01st January 2021 | 01:20 PM

The district administration has intensified drive against adulteration and discarded 3000 liters of contaminated milk as the concerned teams conducted raids at various areas of the city here on Friday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2021 ) :The district administration has intensified drive against adulteration and discarded 3000 liters of contaminated milk as the concerned teams conducted raids at various areas of the city here on Friday.

According to the district administration, special teams comprising livestock officials had been constituted to keep an eye on adulteration so that masses could get quality food items and in this regard twenty-eight persons were arrested during surprise visits to markets at Hayatabad, University Road, Gulbahar and other parts of the city.

It said that several shops were also sealed during inspection and added that drive against unethical business practices like adulteration and overcharging would continue indiscriminately.

