30,410 saplings planted in rwp region under Green Highway project

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2021 ) :The authorities concerned have planted over 30,410 saplings under Green Highway Project in Rawalpindi region.

According to a spokesman, the saplings were being planted under spring plantation campaign 2021.

The plantation campaign was launched in the region in February and all out efforts were being made to make the campaign a success.

He informed that during current Spring Tree Plantation Campaign, sector-wise target of the region were fixed.

The tree plantation was being carried out as per the vision of the Prime Minister Imran Khan, he added.

On the directives of the authorities concerned, a plan for the tree plantation was evolved to plant maximum saplings under plantation campaign which is basic requirement to overcome environmental degradation, he added.

All necessary arrangements were also made to make the spring plantation program a success which would continue till April end, he added.