UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

30,410 Saplings Planted In Rwp Region Under Green Highway Project

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 06th April 2021 | 01:17 PM

30,410 saplings planted in rwp region under Green Highway project

The authorities concerned have planted over 30,410 saplings under Green Highway Project in Rawalpindi region

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2021 ) :The authorities concerned have planted over 30,410 saplings under Green Highway Project in Rawalpindi region.

According to a spokesman, the saplings were being planted under spring plantation campaign 2021.

The plantation campaign was launched in the region in February and all out efforts were being made to make the campaign a success.

He informed that during current Spring Tree Plantation Campaign, sector-wise target of the region were fixed.

The tree plantation was being carried out as per the vision of the Prime Minister Imran Khan, he added.

On the directives of the authorities concerned, a plan for the tree plantation was evolved to plant maximum saplings under plantation campaign which is basic requirement to overcome environmental degradation, he added.

All necessary arrangements were also made to make the spring plantation program a success which would continue till April end, he added.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Prime Minister Rawalpindi February April All

Recent Stories

Mansoor bin Mohammed: Honouring pioneers is consol ..

21 seconds ago

Lukashenko Hints at Possibility to Close Belarus' ..

3 minutes ago

US Climate Envoy Kerry, Lavrov Met in New Delhi - ..

3 minutes ago

France Unveils $4.7Bln Aid for Air France After EU ..

3 minutes ago

AC conducts raid at 'Walima'; FIR lodged on SOPs v ..

3 minutes ago

Ten local courts of Abbottabad sealed after employ ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Agriculture

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.