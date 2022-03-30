UrduPoint.com

319 Fertilizer Bags Recovered From A Godown

Faizan Hashmi Published March 30, 2022 | 01:19 PM

319 fertilizer bags recovered from a godown

District administration on Wednesday launched a joint crackdown on fertilizer hoarders and seized 319 bags of fertilizer from warehouse, arrested three persons

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2022 ) :District administration on Wednesday launched a joint crackdown on fertilizer hoarders and seized 319 bags of fertilizer from warehouse, arrested three persons.

According to officials, during the raids they found that they were selling fertilizer against control price and seized 319 fertilizer sacks from their storehouse.

The arrested hoarders were identified as Shahid, Khalid and Naeem, while cases were registered under hoarding act.

Related Topics

Price From

Recent Stories

Mitchell Marsh leaves Pak-Aus series midway for me ..

Mitchell Marsh leaves Pak-Aus series midway for medical treatment

7 minutes ago
 Senegal qualify for 2022 FIFA World Cup

Senegal qualify for 2022 FIFA World Cup

30 seconds ago
 Energy prices push Spanish inflation to 37-year hi ..

Energy prices push Spanish inflation to 37-year high

31 seconds ago
 Myanmar to resume issuing e-visas starting on Apri ..

Myanmar to resume issuing e-visas starting on April 1

33 seconds ago
 Australian beach town of Byron Bay inundated by fl ..

Australian beach town of Byron Bay inundated by floodwaters

36 seconds ago
 Rs1,949.72 mln released for 13 petroleum sector pr ..

Rs1,949.72 mln released for 13 petroleum sector projects in 8 months

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Agriculture

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.