319 fertilizer bags recovered from a godown

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2022 ) :District administration on Wednesday launched a joint crackdown on fertilizer hoarders and seized 319 bags of fertilizer from warehouse, arrested three persons.

According to officials, during the raids they found that they were selling fertilizer against control price and seized 319 fertilizer sacks from their storehouse.

The arrested hoarders were identified as Shahid, Khalid and Naeem, while cases were registered under hoarding act.