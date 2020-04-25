UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

320408 Gunny Bags Delivered Among 907 Farmers

Faizan Hashmi 45 seconds ago Sat 25th April 2020 | 02:47 PM

320408 gunny bags delivered among 907 farmers

District Food Controller (DFC), Muhammad Rafique Saturday said that all arrangement have been completed for purchasing of wheat and six purchasing centers established in this regard

MIANWALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2020 ) :District food Controller (DFC), Muhammad Rafique Saturday said that all arrangement have been completed for purchasing of wheat and six purchasing centers established in this regard.

He said that the process of delivering gunny bags to the farmers have started from April 15 and 320408 bags have been delivered among 907 farmers so far.

DFC said that after getting the green signal from the administration, the process of wheat purchasing would be started adding that for the prevention of wheat transportation to KPK from the Mianwali district seven special check posts have been set up in the district.

According to the wheat purchase policy of Punjab government 2020, no one could purchase wheat from the district except Food Department, DFC added.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government Of Punjab Mianwali April 2020 All From Wheat

Recent Stories

Ajman Transport Authority links digital services w ..

1 minute ago

Special Assistant to KP CM for LG Kamran Bangash t ..

3 minutes ago

Premier League come up with concrete proposals to ..

41 seconds ago

Peru's interior minister quits as virus hits polic ..

42 seconds ago

Anti-locust operation for its complete elimination ..

43 seconds ago

Russian Jets Escorted Belgian F-16 Fighter Approac ..

47 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Agriculture

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.