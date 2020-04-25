320408 gunny bags delivered among 907 farmers

District Food Controller (DFC), Muhammad Rafique Saturday said that all arrangement have been completed for purchasing of wheat and six purchasing centers established in this regard

MIANWALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2020 ) :District food Controller (DFC), Muhammad Rafique Saturday said that all arrangement have been completed for purchasing of wheat and six purchasing centers established in this regard.

He said that the process of delivering gunny bags to the farmers have started from April 15 and 320408 bags have been delivered among 907 farmers so far.

DFC said that after getting the green signal from the administration, the process of wheat purchasing would be started adding that for the prevention of wheat transportation to KPK from the Mianwali district seven special check posts have been set up in the district.

According to the wheat purchase policy of Punjab government 2020, no one could purchase wheat from the district except Food Department, DFC added.