34 growers select for subsidized laser levelers in Khanewal

KHANEWAL , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2021 ) :As many as 34 growers were selected for Punjab government's provision of laser land levelers on subsidy.

The balloting draw was held on Saturday under supervision of Deputy Commissioners Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi in which 267 growers participated.

DC Zaheer Abbas Sherazi said that Punjab government will provide Rs 2,50,000 subsidy on each unit of laser land leveler.

He said that the provision of laser land levelers will help to bring improvement in agriculture sector as better yielding in less water could be taken through it.