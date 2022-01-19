39 cattle burnt in fire erupts in farm

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

About 39 cattle were burnt alive while four injured critically after fire swept through in cattle form, rescuers said Wednesday

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2022 ) :About 39 cattle were burnt alive while four injured critically after fire swept through in cattle form, rescuers said Wednesday.

Ambulance staff of rescue told from the location that fire was erupted in upper shed and chaff collected in the form under unidentified reason.

It spread quickly and soon engulfed entire farm causing 39 animals including 15 cows, four buffaloes, one bull, four calves and 14 sheep burnt completely.

Rescue official with the help of local people accomplished cooling process through spray from water tank.

Police also reached out to the place and started collecting respective data and whereabout of its owners to launch formal inquiry into the incident.