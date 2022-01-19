UrduPoint.com

39 Cattle Burnt In Fire Erupts In Farm

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 19, 2022 | 04:08 PM

39 cattle burnt in fire erupts in farm

About 39 cattle were burnt alive while four injured critically after fire swept through in cattle form, rescuers said Wednesday

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2022 ) :About 39 cattle were burnt alive while four injured critically after fire swept through in cattle form, rescuers said Wednesday.

Ambulance staff of rescue told from the location that fire was erupted in upper shed and chaff collected in the form under unidentified reason.

It spread quickly and soon engulfed entire farm causing 39 animals including 15 cows, four buffaloes, one bull, four calves and 14 sheep burnt completely.

Rescue official with the help of local people accomplished cooling process through spray from water tank.

Police also reached out to the place and started collecting respective data and whereabout of its owners to launch formal inquiry into the incident.

Related Topics

Injured Fire Water Tank From

Recent Stories

UVAS holds workshop on ‘Whole Genome Variant Cal ..

15 minutes ago
 Over 700,000 electricity connections are pending: ..

Over 700,000 electricity connections are pending: Mian Zahid Hussain

44 minutes ago
 5,800 fertilizer bags seized from private mill

5,800 fertilizer bags seized from private mill

2 minutes ago
 4 alleged robbers held

4 alleged robbers held

2 minutes ago
 Kremlin Considers Situation Between Gazprom, Moldo ..

Kremlin Considers Situation Between Gazprom, Moldovagaz to Be Exclusively Commer ..

3 minutes ago
 NHA completes arrangements for snow removal in Mur ..

NHA completes arrangements for snow removal in Murree

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Agriculture

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.