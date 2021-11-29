UrduPoint.com

39712 Fertilizer Bags Seized In Sialkot District

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 56 seconds ago Mon 29th November 2021 | 04:02 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2021 ) :The district administration on Monday sealed seven retail outlets of fertilizer and recovered 39712 bags from their possession here in the district.

According to the spokesperson,on the direction of Deputy Commissioner Tahir Farooq, Assistant Commissioners (ACs) of four tehsil,Sambrial, Daska, Pasrur and Sialkot,conducted raids in various areas and sealed seven shops,besides recovered 39712 Di-Ammonium Phosphate (DAP) and urea bags.

The team imposed a total of Rs 909,000 fine on them, while cases were registered against two dealers for stocking and selling at higher prices.

