40 teams formed to improve crop production in Rajanpur

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2019 ) : Over 40 teams consisting of technical experts have been constituted for better looking after cotton crop and provide guidance to farmers for improving production, said Director Agriculture (Expansion) Dera Ghazi Khan, here on Tuesday.

While talking to a farmers delegation, Abdul Ghafoor said that eight campuses comprising technical staff would help out farmers.

Director-General Agriculture (Expansion & Research) Punjab Dr Muhammad Anjam Ali inspected the advisory camps set up at Jampur bypass, Kotla Mughlan and other places, during his brief visit here.

He also discussed problems facing farmers in crops cultivation. Deputy Director Agriculture Iqrar Hussain, Deputy Director Plants Protection Muhammad Irshad and other officers were accompanying the DG during the visit.