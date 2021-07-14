4000 Kissan cards disbursed

The agriculture department distributed 4000 Kissan cards among farmers in Sargodha district, while another 11,500 cards would be issued by the end of this month

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2021 ) :The agriculture department distributed 4000 Kissan cards among farmers in Sargodha district, while another 11,500 cards would be issued by the end of this month.

Deputy Director Agriculture Muhammad Imran Jaffar,while talking to media here on Wednesday, said that the cards were issued by Punjab government with the aim to provide direct subsidy to farmers to increase agricultural produce.

He added that registered farmers would be able to draw the cash directly from ATM after opening their account from Bridge Base Online (BBO) retailers.

He said that 24 teams were constituted to create awareness among farmers in the district.