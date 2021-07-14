UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

4000 Kissan Cards Disbursed

Muhammad Irfan 39 seconds ago Wed 14th July 2021 | 03:17 PM

4000 Kissan cards disbursed

The agriculture department distributed 4000 Kissan cards among farmers in Sargodha district, while another 11,500 cards would be issued by the end of this month

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2021 ) :The agriculture department distributed 4000 Kissan cards among farmers in Sargodha district, while another 11,500 cards would be issued by the end of this month.

Deputy Director Agriculture Muhammad Imran Jaffar,while talking to media here on Wednesday, said that the cards were issued by Punjab government with the aim to provide direct subsidy to farmers to increase agricultural produce.

He added that registered farmers would be able to draw the cash directly from ATM after opening their account from Bridge Base Online (BBO) retailers.

He said that 24 teams were constituted to create awareness among farmers in the district.

Related Topics

Government Of Punjab Agriculture Sargodha Media From

Recent Stories

PM launches Letter of Administration, Succession C ..

3 minutes ago

Security plan devised for Eidul Aza in D I Khan

37 seconds ago

Another Dalit youth thrashed by Hindus in Uttar Pr ..

39 seconds ago

Russia-US Strategic Stability Consultations To Be ..

42 seconds ago

Death Toll From Landslides in Kyrgyzstan Rises to ..

45 seconds ago

Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determinat ..

33 minutes ago

More Stories From Agriculture

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.