4300 Bags Recovered From Fertilizers Shops In Kot Adu
Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 28th December 2021 | 12:08 PM
MUZAFERGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2021 ) :District administration on Tuesday seized 4300 fertilizer sacks stored illegally from Ahmed Sher Fertilizer shop during a raid.
According to official sources, Assistant Commissioner along with police raided on Aslam Fertilizers shop on tip-off and recovered 4300 fertilizer stocked bags.
Raids were conducted on special directives of Deputy Commissioner Kot Adu Syed Mosa Raza, at the following shops A-one fertilizers, Asia Service, Iqbal Sons and Majeed Fertilizer shop.
All these shopkeepers were selling fertilizers on high rates and creating artificial shortage of fertilizer in Ko Adu.