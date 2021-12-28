4300 bags recovered from fertilizers shops in kot adu

District administration on Tuesday seized 4300 fertilizer sacks stored illegally from Ahmed Sher Fertilizer shop during a raid

According to official sources, Assistant Commissioner along with police raided on Aslam Fertilizers shop on tip-off and recovered 4300 fertilizer stocked bags.

Raids were conducted on special directives of Deputy Commissioner Kot Adu Syed Mosa Raza, at the following shops A-one fertilizers, Asia Service, Iqbal Sons and Majeed Fertilizer shop.

All these shopkeepers were selling fertilizers on high rates and creating artificial shortage of fertilizer in Ko Adu.