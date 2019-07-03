UrduPoint.com
44 Mobile Teams Of Livestock Department To Aware People About Locust

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 03rd July 2019 | 07:00 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2019 ) :Director Livestock Bahawalpur Division Dr. Aamir Mehmood has said that action has been initiated against the locust attack in all the tehsil of Bahawalpur district. While presiding over a meeting here Wednesday, he said that livestock owners are being educated and informed about ways to tackle the attack.

He said that locust is a migratory insect and it has 20 species. He said that the insect has entered Pakistan through Baluchistan region and is expected to attack in Cholistan, Bahawalpur and Multan areas. He said that locust is not only harmful to livestock but cotton crop as well. He said that as many as 44 mobile teams of Livestock Department along with mobile training media bus are apprising livestock owners and farmers about precautionary measures to be taken against locust.

