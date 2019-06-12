UrduPoint.com
4.44 Mln Acres Fixed For Rice Cultivation

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 hours ago Wed 12th June 2019 | 04:14 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2019 ) -:Agriculture department Punjab has fixed a target of 4.44 million acres for cultivation of rice across the province including Faisalabad.

A spokesman of Agriculture extension department said the farmers should immediately start rice cultivation and complete it by end of June to get bumper yield.

"Rice crop is not only our domestic food needs but its high quality varieties can be exported as well".

He said farmers should cultivate approved varieties of rice including Super Basmati, Shaheen Basmati, Basmati-370, Basmati-385, Basmati Pak (Karnal Basmati), Basmati-2000, Basmati-515, Basmati-198, AARI-6, KS-282, KSK-133, Y-26, Pride-1, Shehansha-2, PHB-71. More information in this regard can be obtained from agri helpline---0800-15000 and 0800-29000, he added.

