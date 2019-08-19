5 mln saplings to be distributed among masses: Deputy Commissioner

Deputy Commissioner Iqbal Hussain Monday said that as many as five million saplings would be distributed among masses during the ongoing "Plant for Pakistan" drive

MALAKAND, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2019 ) :Deputy Commissioner Iqbal Hussain Monday said that as many as five million saplings would be distributed among masses during the ongoing "Plant for Pakistan " drive.

Talking to media here at his office, he said that during the current monsoon season 42 saplings have already been provided to local people free of cost while five million more would be provided soon from different nurseries.

He said that increase the forest areas was imperative to protect the climate from further degradation and environmental changes besides protecting the soil erosion, adding that the purpose of providing free plants to people is to encourage them to participate in the plantation drive of the government.