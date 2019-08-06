5,000 saplings planted in colleges in one day

Over 5,000 saplings were planted in a day at different colleges of Faisalabad division under `Plant for Pakistan' Campaign

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2019 ) :Over 5,000 saplings were planted in a day at different colleges of Faisalabad division under `Plant for Pakistan ' Campaign.

Parliamentarians Latif Nazar, Mian Waris Aziz and Firdous Rai opened the plantation drive by planting saplings at Government Postgraduate College of Science, Government College for Women Samanabad, Government College for Women Peoples Colony, respectively.

Director Colleges Dr. Muhammad Alam, Deputy Director Chaudhry Imdadullah, teachers and students also took part in drive.