50,000 Saplings To Be Planted In Multan

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sat 17th August 2019 | 06:02 PM

Tree plantation campaign under the theme of 'One Person, Two Trees' is being kicked off here tomorrow (Sunday) in which about 50,000 saplings would be planted across the district

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2019 ) :Tree plantation campaign under the theme of 'One Person, Two Trees' is being kicked off here tomorrow (Sunday) in which about 50,000 saplings would be planted across the district.

This was decided in a meeting which was presided over by Energy Minister Dr Akhtar Malik and Deputy Commissioner Amir Khattak here Saturday. Chief Minister's special advisor Javed Akhtar Ansari, MPAs Saleem Lubbar, Wasif Ran, PHA Chairman Ejaz Janjua and other high-ranking officials participated in the meeting.

Dr Akhtar Malik said transforming the country into green and clean had been the aim of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said Multan's parks would be made beautiful among all other cities of Punjab.

DC Amir Khattak said all stakeholders were being taken on board to run the campaign successfully. He said eight nurseries had been set up in the district to provide most of saplings free of cost, adding that the drive would be continued until October 31.

The PHA Chairman said over 3,200 saplings had been planted during monsoon season.

AC Tehsil Sadar Tayyab Khan said 70,000 saplings would be planted in tehsil Sadar in the given time-frame.

