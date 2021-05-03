UrduPoint.com
50,000 Wheat Bags Valuing Over Rs 110m Seized During Raids In Shuja Abad

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 03rd May 2021 | 03:54 PM

Assistant Commissioner tehsil Shuja Abad on Monday seized record 50,000 wheat bags valuing well over Rs 110 million during operations conducted at different places in the suburbs of the city

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2021 ) :Assistant Commissioner tehsil Shuja Abad on Monday seized record 50,000 wheat bags valuing well over Rs 110 million during operations conducted at different places in the suburbs of the city.

In compliance with the orders of Deputy Commissioner Multan Ali Shahzad to discourage wheat hoarding, AC Shuja Abad Muhammad Zubair conducted raids at Bukhari cotton industries, Pul Khara, Muzammil Latif Industries Bangala More, and at an outhouse and a farm house at Chah Munshi Wala, said an official release issued here.

The assistant commissioner leading a team comprising food department officials took possession of 50,000 wheat bags found stored there.

Legal proceedings were in progress against the alleged hoarders.

